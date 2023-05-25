Nathan Harrison will not be competing in the upcoming Isle of Man TT races after sustaining an injury at the North West 200.

The Manxman said he was 'absolutely gutted' to not be racing in the TT, but said he "wouldn't be doing myself justice" in his current state.

Harrison came off his bike during the first Superstock race at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Honda said Harrison suffered a broken right collarbone, hairline fracture to his left radius and was knocked unconscious.

Nathan Harrison was preparing to compete in his second TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Harrison was preparing to compete in his second TT after joining the Honda Racing UK team at the start of the year.

He finished 10th in the Senior race during his debut TT in 2022, attracting the attention of Honda.

Harrison was partnered with TT legend John McGuinness for this year's races.

Honda will now run as a single-entry team with McGuinness.

Nathan posted on his social media pages announcing that he would not be racing.

In a statement, he said: "I am obviously gutted to be missing my first race for Honda Racing UK at the TT, but in reality, this is the best decision for my health and safety, and for my future career.

"If I rushed things then raced and caused further damage or went slow and finished outside the top 15 I wouldn't be doing myself justice.

"I want to race at the TT 100% fit and healthy and achieve results that I know I am capable of.

"Thank you to Honda for the opportunity and for everything they have done up to this point. I look forward to continuing to build from here as the year progresses when I get back to full fitness.

"My TT 2024 preparations being now!"

The Isle of Man TT starts from Monday 29 May, ending with the Senior TT race on Saturday 10 June.

