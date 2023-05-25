Sam Smith has apologised to fans after cutting short their gig in Manchester.

The singer, who was performing their 'Gloria the tour' show at the AO Arena on Wednesday 24 May, performed four songs to a packed audience, before walking off stage.

Fans at the show reported the lights went dark for around 20 minutes, with speculation there had been a 'power cut'.

But the singer later posted a statement on Instagram to say they had been battling a virus and were "heartbroken" they couldn't finish the show.

The star said they could feel that "something was really wrong" with their voice during the fourth song.

Sam posted an Instagram story explaining why they cancelled the show. Credit: Instagram/SamSmith

Fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns for the singer:

Before the gig, the singer had teased ahead to a 'surprise' at the show.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...