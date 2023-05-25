Play Brightcove video

Laura Nuttall's parents speaking to Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor

Just days after her death, the parents of brain tumour patient Laura Nuttall have spoken about her legacy and the heartbreak of living without her.

Laura, from Barrowford in Lancashire was diagnosed with glioblastoma - an aggressive brain cancer - in 2018 following a routine eye test.

She was given a year to live but defied the odds to live for five years.

Laura died on Monday 22 May, aged 23.

Her mum Nicola said "You'll just see something in the house, like her Ugg boots or her trainers, and just think she's never going to wear them again, and it sets me off.

"But, you know, we remember happy memories as well and try to keep those at the forefront and try not to dwell on the things that just break my heart."

After Laura was diagnosed, she was passionate about raising awareness of the condition, along with money for research and also vowed to tick off an "epic bucket list" of things she wanted to do.

They included meeting Michelle Obama, doing a degree, and reading the weather on national TV.

Presenting the weather on TV was on Laura's bucket list, and she did it! Credit: Family photo

Nicola has been documenting her family’s journey to thousands of followers on Twitter since Laura’s diagnosis.

She said: "The messages of support we have had from people around the world since Laura died have been astonishing and she would be astounded to think that her life, the 23 years she had, reached so many people."

One of those people is Mary Hall from Maryland in the United States.

She saw Laura's story on social media and has been in touch with her family for years.

Mary is now in the UK on a trip, where she intended to meet Laura.

Mary Hall from the United States called Laura a 'warrior' Credit: ITV news

Mary said: "She was such a warrior, and her family are such warriors too but it was just not meant to be that I could meet her in person.

"I am so grateful the family has taken time out of what has been a week of stress beyond imagination to meet with me, so I'm extremely touched by that."

Laura's family have revealed she was so passionate about raising awareness and trying to find a cure for glioblastoma, that even in death, she is making a difference by donating her brain for research to be carried out on it.

Her mum Nicola said "Laura didn't just want to say these things, she wanted to act on them.

"This will be her final surgery where her brain will be removed and used for research."

Laura's dad Mark told ITV news he is "very proud" of her: "It's hard, and I'll be busy when that surgery takes place, but I am so proud to be her dad.

"We’re going to just try and do what we can to make her proud of us and to carry on doing the things that she thought were important."

