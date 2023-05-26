Three huge sporting events are taking place this weekend which could see Greater Manchester teams walking away with silverware and promotions.

Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks will take on Saracens on Saturday, 27 May, after they reached their first Premiership final since 2006.

It is their biggest game for 17 years, with just the North London team standing between them and the Gallagher Premiership title.

17-years-ago Sale mauled Leicester Tigers 45-20 and were crowned champions for the first time.

Sale Sharks' Jono Ross, who feels "the time is right" for retirement. Credit: PA Images

Sale Sharks skipper Jono Ross said: “I am massively proud of where the club has come from over the last six or seven years.

“When I arrived, we finished eighth or ninth and the goal was to make the play-offs, which we did.

“Now to be in the final is massively special and rewarding for all the work that has gone in, but the job is not done and we have another big hurdle this weekend.

The South African number eight will lead Sale into their biggest game for 17 years on Saturday, with Saracens standing between them and the Gallagher Premiership title.

The 32-year-old has made more than 150 Sale appearances, including topping the Premiership tackle-count for three successive seasons, and proved a driving force behind their resurgence led by rugby director Alex Sanderson.

Tributes flowed from inside and outside the club when Ross announced his retirement a month ago, with Sanderson describing him as a player who “epitomised everything Sale Sharks stand for both on and off the pitch,” in addition to highlighting his tactical knowledge, emotional intelligence and communication skills.

Stockport County

Stockport are looking for back-to-back promotions on Sunday 28 May as they play Carlisle United at Wembley. Kick off is at 1.30 pm.

County came from behind to beat Salford 3-1 on penalties after the two sides were locked at 2-2 on aggregate after extra time over two legs.

Stockport celebrating beating Salford on penalties in the League Two semi final play-off. Credit: PA Images

Stockport ended the season unbeaten in 13 games but narrowly missed out on the automatic promotion places, finishing just four points behind Northampton in third place.

The club last played in League One in the 2009-10 season when they were relegated.

Manager Dave Challinor says Wembley stage is a different atmosphere to many that greet his players on the pitch on a weekly basis in the fourth tier.

Around 40,000 fans are expected to descend onto one of the most iconic stadiums in world football.

Challinor said: “You can have an impact in front of 10,000 at Edgeley Park, a bigger impact elsewhere in front of 2,000, it’s going to be difficult in front of the Wembley crowd.

“What we do everyday on the grass outside gives us bigger belief and trust that the players are good enough and that’s not going to stop me from wanting to kick a bottle or an advertising board."

Manchester United women

Manchester United travel to Liverpool on Saturday 27 May trailing league leaders Chelsea by two points.

Chelsea play bottom team Reading, who need to win to avoid relegation from the top flight.

United are the second most successful club in English women's football. They have won eight League titles, six FA Cups, five FA WSL Cups and a joint record four UEFA Women's Champions League titles. Arsenal are the most successful.

United beat their rivals Manchester City with a last minute winner. Credit: PA Images

Marc Skinner's side are already guaranteed their highest-ever league finish five years after reforming.

Skinner said: “All we can do is try to win the game. Should it need different connotations, we’ve got to be ready to adapt to that but we’ve got to try and win the game.

“We have to keep tabs on Reading-Chelsea. I don’t think we’re going to listen to it with that much intent but we’ll have an understanding of the scoreline.

“It will be more comms in the ear, not watching the game. It will be a tough ask for Reading, Chelsea have been excellent this season, but we can all hope.

"We need two great swings to go for us.”

The title would head to United if they win and Chelsea lose while a Blues draw does not rule out Skinner’s side completely – although it means having to beat Liverpool by at least six goals.

