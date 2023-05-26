A car covered in flour and food has appeared on a street overnight, confusing residents.

A picture of the car was posted on social media by a woman living on Onchan Drive in Bacup, Lancashire, after it turned up outside her house overnight.

The prankster had also hung a carrier bag with mystery contents on the drivers side as well as an empty packet of flour on the back of the car's windscreen.

The poster said the prank took place in the evening, but no one knows the motive.

On a local group, one neighbour posted: "This car is outside my house on Onchan Drive.

"It’s covered in food and flour. It’s arrived at some point during the night. Anyone know who it belongs to?"

The vandalised car had been covered with food and doused with flour. Credit: MEN Media

In response one person suggested: "That’s something an ex would do, looks like a bag of clothes on the handle too, gonna be a right pain to get off with the sun... Hope the owner sorts it."

Another commented: "Maybe it was the owner's birthday. Cake ingredients?"

The owner of the car has been found and gave an innocent and simple reason behind the incident.

In the comment section, the suspected owner said his friend decided to pull the prank: "A mate of mine that has done it to me, after cling filming it a few days ago as well, be getting them back tonight."