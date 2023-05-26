The trial of two teenagers accused of the murder of 16-year-old transgender girl Brianna Ghey has been set for November.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park just after 3pm on Saturday 11 February.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with the schoolgirl's murder and were scheduled to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court in July.

The trail will now take place at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

But at a hearing on Friday 26 May, before Mrs Justice Yip, a new trial date was set for 27 November 2023.

Neither defendant was present for the hearing but both will attend in person for a further pre-trial hearing in Manchester on 20 July.

The trail will now take place at Manchester Crown Court and is estimated to last up to three weeks.

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both being held in youth detention accommodation.