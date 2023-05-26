A teenager has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and a home evacuated after police executed a warrant investigating the purchase of explosive chemicals.

Seven marked police vehicles and a bomb disposal unit attended the search at the property on Outer Forum, Norris Green in Liverpool, on Friday, 26 May.

Officers from Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

A 19-year-old man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police said: "The man remains in custody at this time for questioning.

"The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the purchase of chemicals that could be used to make explosives.

"As a precaution, the property was evacuated and Explosive Ordinance Disposal officers attended.

"The property has since been declared safe and a scene will remain in place whilst officers carry out their enquiries."