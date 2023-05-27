The parents of a young mother-of-three from Wirral have said their "hearts are broken forever" after medical tests show their "daughter is clinically dead."

Melissa Kinsella, known as Missy, was on holiday in Turkey with her partner and three children, when she collapsed at the airport after suddenly suffering a seizure, causing her heart to stop.

The 30-year-old, from Moreton, was rushed to a local hospital where she was put on a ventilator after her family were told she had swelling on her brain and heart.

She was flown back to the UK on Wednesday 24 May, via air ambulance, following a crowdfunding campaign - but her family have now said she will not recover.

In a Facebook post, Missy's mother, Michelle, wrote: "Our hearts are broken for ever after 12 days of fighting for our beautiful daughters life test prove she is clinically dead we have no words to express how we feel but thank everyone who helped us in any way to bring her home."

Melissa's mother said "our hearts are broken forever" as she announced the news on Facebook. Credit: Facebook

Thousands of people have paid tribute and expressed their condolences to Missy's family following the public post.

Sam Pemberton said: "I am so sorry for your loss. Missy was such a beauty, she will live on through her girls."

Samantha Jane Vaughan said: "I’m so sorry, there really are no words. Missy was an absolutely beautiful and kind soul. She will be missed by so many. Sending all my love to you and and all of your family."

Michelle Delaney added: "Missy, you knew how truly loved you were by so many. Fly high beautiful lady. Prays are with Michelle ste jay your 3 beautiful little girls and extended family."