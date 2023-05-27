Play Brightcove video

93 year old Dennis Adelsberg was the oldest participant in today's Run for the 97

More than 700 people have taken part in the ninth annual Run for the 97 in Liverpool to remember those who list their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

The event, which is a 5K run (or walk) round Stanley Park was first staged in 2015 as a positive community legacy event to honour the lives of the then 96 Liverpool Football Club fans who lost their lives on 15 April 1989.

Last year the event was renamed to Run For The 97 to include and honour LFC fan Andrew Devine, who received life changing injuries at Hillsborough and died 32 years later in July 2021.

The event also remembers the families of The 97 and the survivors, who have since tirelessly fought for justice.

Ahead of the start of the run was a minute's silence and a rousing version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" was played.

He celebrated finishing the run by drinking a cup of tea from his personal bone China tea cup, complete with saucer, which his family told ITV news he takes everywhere with him.

Dennis with his personal tea-cup and saucer Credit: ITV news

Dennis said: "In the light of what happened in the past and all the people who lost their lives, it's very important to take part.

"I only found out about it last year so I'm going to try and do it every year from now if I can.

"It's just a privilege to be here".

