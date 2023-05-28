A man has been charged with the murder of a women who died from "multiple injuries" at a house in Chorley.

Lancashire Police discovered the body of 37-year-old Fiona Robinson in the early hours of Friday 26 May, after being called to reports of a sudden death at an address on Congress Street.

Jason Gowen of Congress Street, Chorley, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. The 26-year-old is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 May.

Police say Fiona had moved to Lancashire from Barrow-in-Furness last year. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Fiona’s loved ones, who are going through unimaginable pain.

“We are determined to provide answers for them and although we have charged someone our investigation is ongoing.

“We are appealing for any information that could help us piece together what happened. Perhaps you know something you think could be relevant or perhaps you were in the area on Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning and heard something suspicious.

“Whatever you know, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 125 of May 26.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…