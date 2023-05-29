Props from Liverpool Eurovision Song Contest up for auction

Eurovision fans will be able to bid for costumes and props used in this year's Song Contest in Liverpool.

The BBC announced that it would auction off more than 60 items as part of its sustainability effort.

Items to go under the hammer include parts of the spectacular stage in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena which the King and Queen unveiled weeks before the competition.

Fans will be able to bid for drums used in Sam Ryder's performance in the Grand Final, outfits worn by backing singers in the semi final, and presenters' lecterns used for the final results

Sam Ryder performing at Eurovision 2023 Credit: PA Images

The broadcaster said fans will have the chance to own "props, posters, outfits, and costume patterns" from the three live shows, including the grand final where British hopeful Mae Muller placed second from bottom with her track I Wrote A Song.

Bidding for the auction will begin at 10am on May 30, with 20% of the proceeds being split between ACC Liverpool Foundation and BBC Media Action.

The remainder of the money made will be given to BBC Studios, "whose profits are returned to the BBC to help fund programmes and services", the corporation said.

Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2023 Credit: PA Images

Sally Mills, head of sustainability at BBC Studios, said: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at BBC Studios, both on and offscreen.

"We have a responsibility to operate with as minimal an impact on the environment as possible, and are always looking for innovative ways in which to further engage audiences with our content, and extend the life of our sets and costumes.

"What better way to do this than to give fans the opportunity to own a piece of Eurovision history?"

Graham Norton with Eurovision winner Loreen Credit: PA Images

This year, Eurovision took place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine - which won the last contest.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Graham Norton hosted the grand final on May 13, which saw Sweden's Loreen storm to victory, making history as the first woman to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.