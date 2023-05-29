Two teenage girls wanted in connection with a criminal damage offence were arrested after calling 999 for a lift home because they had "run out of money".

Greater Manchester Police responded to the call as they were concerned for the welfare of the pair in Manchester city centre at around 2:30am on Saturday 27 May.

When officers arrived, they arrested the two girls, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of criminal damage after an incident at Piccadilly station in February 2023.

The 16-year-old has been charged with criminal damage, the 17-year-old released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Matthew Jackson, head of dispatch at GMP's Force Contact, Crime and Operations branch, said: "GMP receives around 5,000 calls a day, 2,000 of which are 999 calls with the vast majority from people in a genuine emergency.

"However, people ringing 999 for inappropriate reasons are potentially putting lives at risk by taking call handlers’ time away from genuine emergency calls, keeping people in danger waiting for longer and putting lives at risk.

"The use of the 999 system is for emergencies only and we have other channels where you can speak with us including online, LiveChat, 101 and Crimestoppers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...