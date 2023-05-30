A famous black and white cat known for greeting tram passengers has been immortalised on a new mural in south Manchester.

Batman, or as he is more commonly known, 'Chorlton tram cat', is something of a celebrity in the suburb, thanks to his appearances at the Metrolink stop.

The moggy, whose distinct markings give him a resemblance to the DC superhero, spends his days parading around the tram stop and climbing onto the laps of passengers he takes a liking to.

Batman the tram cat is a local celebrity in Chorlton, in south Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Now, after "several years planning," a colourful mural, painted by artist Caroline Daly, has been unveiled at the tram stop, commissioned by the civic society Chorlton Voice.

Head of Transport for Greater Manchester's Metrolink Danny Vaughan said: “We know that Batman the cat has become quite the Metrolink celebrity in recent years, so it’s great to see him taking centre stage on a piece of art which I’m sure will be enjoyed by passengers.”

Chorlton Voice chair Carolyn Kagan added: “The mural will be a focal point for Chorlton and contribute to a strong sense of community, and we hope there will be many more Metrolink lift shaft murals.”

