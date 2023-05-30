Bianca Cook chases taekwondo history

Bianca is going for a fourth world title

Liverpool's triple world champion Bianca Cook has medals and more in her sights ahead of this month's World Taekwondo Championships.

She said "I'm still going for history. If I do the job I'll be the only female in the world of taekwondo to have four world gold medals.

"Fingers crossed that's the plan. I now I'm going to have five tough fights so hopefully I can do it. I'll take them one by one and fingers crossed at the end I can come out with a shiny gold medal."

Bianca ruled the world in 2015, 2017 and 2019 but she lost her crown after withdrawing from the the last tournament.

"It was devastating. It was one of the hardest things that I've had to do. Normally I go and turn up but I had to pull out of the last one. I just want to go out there and be free and have fun."

The World Championship is a key milestone to next years Olympics in Paris. Bianca has a bronze from Rio and Tokyo and now is giving it one last go for gold.

How different this build up is compared to the Games in Japan where covid forced her to train in her garage alongside friend, flatmate and double Olympic champion Jade Jones.

Bianca was forced to train in her garage during the pandemic

"It's exciting and I think with what happened last time in Tokyo and everything with covid I think that this is going to be a big celebration.

"I can't wait to give it everything I've got with my new name, Bianca Cook hopefully I come back with a medal from there."

Bianca Walkden became Bianca Cook last year after tying the knot to fellow taekwondo champion Aaron Cook.

Bianca recently married fellow taekwondo champion Aaron Cook

She said "married life is the same, everyone keeps asking me what it's like but it's the same.

"Nothing has changed. I've just got a different surname."

Her name has changed but her goal remains the same as Queen B hopes to reign once again.