Everton legend Peter Reid spoke to Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahbulleh and Elaine Willcox

Everton legend Peter Reid says change has to "come from the top" for the club adding Sean Dyche needs backing but also needs "a new team."

Reid played for Everton from 1982-89 and won the FA Cup, Football League First Division and the European Cup Winners' Cup with the club. He was voted PFA Footballer of the Year in 1985.

The Toffees beat the drop after beating Bournemouth at home, in a fight for survival which came down to the final game of the season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche celebrates securing their safety after winning their game against Bournemouth. Credit: PA Images

Reid, who was at the game, said: "It was a relief. It was tough times for the club. I know no one's got a divine right to stay up.

"I found myself supporting Liverpool against Leicester, the world's gone upside down."

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the most important goal of his career and possibly Everton’s history to save the side from relegation with the 1-0 win.

Fans were seen streaming on to the pitch as the final whistle blew following tense scenes at Goodison Park as 10 minutes of extra time were added to the end of the match.

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring the goal that kept Everton in the Premier League. Credit: PA Images

Now the dust has settled, Reid said: "Recruitment hasn't been good. We've got the right manager in place now.

"There has been a disconnect from the majority of supporters and the board. That's got to be addressed.

"The club has got to be united and unified. We've now got to get some players in and we've got to back them.

"The job Sean Dyche did at Burnley was fantastic. We've got to get behind the manager and the staff."

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Credit: PA Images

When asked about what he feels needs changing at the club, Reid says the change had to come from the top.

He said: "Something has to change. We can't have people running the football club who aren't coming to games. It needs wholesale changes from the top.

"Historically Everton are a massive football club, the fan base is massive. But you've got to get it right on the park. We can't be doing this every season."

Everton will play their final ever season at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Credit: PA Images

A new £500 million, 52,000-capacity stadium is currently being built on Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall which is meant to be ready for the 2024/25 season.

"Imagine if the last season at Goodison Park was in the Championship," he added.

Looking forward, Reid says: "This pre-season we've got to get players in and back the manager."

Leicester will find themselves playing in the Championship next season, despite a win against West Ham. Leeds United were also relegated after losing 3-1 at home to Tottenham.

The Toffees have not played outside of the top fight since 1954.

However, they are not out of trouble as the club have posted losses in excess of £430million over the last four years and have an outstanding Premier League charge for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

ITV Granada has contacted Everton FC for comment.

