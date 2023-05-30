Peter Hickman set the quickest lap time on the second day of the Isle of Man TT reaching an average speed of over 132mph.

Riders were treated to a second day in sunshine as qualifying week continued from the Grandstand in Douglas.

Hickman reached an average lap speed of 132.079mph, followed by Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop did, however, top the Superstock class after lapping at 131.843mph with Ben and Tom Birchall fastest in the Sidecar class with a lap of 118.316mph.

Dean Harrison was first away on day 2 of practice. Credit: Isle of Man TT

First away on the bike was Harrison on his Superbike, followed by Dunlop who chose to ride his Superstock.

Hickman was quickest on the opening lap though with a speed of 132.079mph, the first man to break the 132mph barrier this week, whilst Conor Cummins (130.924mph) slotted into third on the Superbike leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Josh Brookes was second quickest in the Superstock category at 126.282mph with newcomers Erno Kostamo and Matthieu Lagrive lapping at 114.976mph and 111.560mph respectively.

Second time around and speeds were slightly slower with Hickman again the quickest at 131.712mph, with Harrison lapping at 131.351mph.

Michael Dunlop topped the Superstock class with an average speed of 131.843mph. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Dunlop switched to his Superbike and posted a speed of 131.141mph but Todd (129.261mph) and Coward (129.60mph) were two riders who managed to improve.

Cummins was out of luck though, after being forced to stop at the 33rd Milestone.

Hillier was another to improve, at 128.189mph, with Julian Trummer impressing on the WH Racing with Dynobike BMW at 124.247mph.

Shaun Anderson was up to third on the Superstock leaderboard at 125.841mph just ahead of Mike Browne, the Cork man lapping at 125.745mph.

Hickman, Harrison and Hillier all went out for a third lap on their Superstock machines with Harrison posting a lap of exactly 125mph but Hickman experienced problems and pulled off the course at Ballacraine.

Speeds were all reduced though due to the setting sun but also due to yellow flags being displayed from the Bottom of Barregarrow to Kirk Michael after Mark Goodings’ bike expired.

The Supersport and Supertwin session were cancelled after an oil spill on the course, delaying the Sidecar class to 8:25pm.

Ben and Tom Birchall finished fastest in the Sidecar session. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The Birchalls were first to complete a lap at 116.828mph ahead of Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley (116.110mph).

Second time around and the Birchalls really upped their tempo with a speed of 118.316mph and although Founds and Walmsley didn’t go any quicker, Reeves and Wilkes did with a lap of 112.338mph.

Steve and Matty Ramsden were also above the 110mph barrier with their lap of 110.236mph putting them fourth quickest on the night.

Tomorrow’s qualifying session is set to get under at 18:30. However following the disruption to this evening's qualifying session, a revised schedule has been announced.

