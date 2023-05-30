A man has been left with a deep cut to his head after asking a group of teenagers to stop vandalising a park.

Police say the "unprovoked attack" happened at around 5:15pm in Ashton Park, West Kirby, on Bank Holiday Monday, 29 May.

A man in his 50s was assaulted by the group and struck with a bike seat after he shouted at them for damaging metal railings, near Carpenter Lane.

During the "vicious" attack, some of the youths fell into the lake before running away.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to "deep cut" to his head and was later discharged.

Merseyside Police say the attackers were wearing all black clothing and the bike seat, used in the assault, was been recovered by officers.

Detective Inspector Dave Sung said: “This was a vicious assault which left the victim with a deep cut to his head.

"This unprovoked attack was caused by the victim trying to do the right thing and attempting to stop the youths from causing criminal damage in the park.

“The park was busy yesterday, particularly around the lake where this incident occurred, so we are hoping that it was witnessed."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000459859.

