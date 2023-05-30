A six-year-old has climbed all of the UK's 12 highest mountains, the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest, to raise money to help “poorly children to go on holiday”.

Oscar Burrow had already scaled the highest peaks in England and Wales and made it to Ben Nevis's summit on Monday 29 May “in glorious sunshine” to raise money for a Lancashire’s children’s hospice.

Oscar and his friend Ollie Perkins at the top of Ben Nevis

The day also marked the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Oscar, from Lancaster, who has raised more than £34,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley, wants "poorly children to go on holiday".

But he has not peaked yet - the pint-sized fundraiser has another challenge up his sleeve.

Oscar now hopes to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge later this year in which he will attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.

The youngster hopes to raise an additional £30,000 – an amount that could run the hospice’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year.

Matt and Oscar Burrow

Oscar’s dad Matt said: “As parents we are so proud of Oscar. He has demonstrated maturity, resilience and courage by stepping into the unknown and rolling with the challenges.

"I hope he has inspired children and adults to go after their dreams – one step at a time.”

When asked if he was proud of what he has achieved, Oscar said: “I’m glad I completed the challenge and now I’m looking forward to the next one.”

The youngster was given a special award by staff at Derian House as a thank you for his hard work.

"I got a very special badge and I want to take it to school," he said, adding: "I want poorly children to go swimming on their holiday."

Speedo Mick, Oscar Burrow and Ollie Perkins

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive at Derian House, said: “Oscar has reached mountainous heights in his mission to raise money for the children and families of Derian House and we’re so grateful.

"It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters – like Oscar and his family – that we are able to do what we do for families.”

If Oscar hits his target of £60,000, half could help to run Derian House’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year.

The hydrotherapy pool at Derian House Credit: Derian House

The hospice hydrotherapy pool offers families a space place to enjoy splash sessions together, and more recently swimming lessons tailored to each young person’s individual needs.

You can find out more about Oscar's quest to fundraise £60,000 here.