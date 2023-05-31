Manchester is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year as thousands of music fans descend on the city to watch three of the world's biggest acts perform.

More than 300,000 gig-goers are expected to flock to the city between Wednesday, 31 May, and Sunday, 4 June, all during the latest batch of train strikes.

Elton John will be perform three nights at the AO Arena from Thursday until Saturday and the Arctic Monkeys will play Friday and Saturday at Emirates Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Coldplay will perform four sold-out Etihad stadium shows, starting on Wednesday.

Arctic Monkeys are performing at the Emirates Old Trafford for two nights. Credit: PA Images

All concerts are taking place during a fresh wave of rail strikes, which will affect train journeys across the country on Saturday, 3 June.

The industrial action also coincides with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Around 90,000 fans are due to attend the historic match in London, with thousands more expected to travel to the capital.

Coldplay are performing at the Etihad Stadium for four nights. Credit: PA Images

I'm attending a gig in Manchester this weekend. How do I get there?

People are being encouraged to plan their journeys, consider using park and ride systems in place and public transport.

Anyone intending to travel by train should expect severe disruption due to strikes and train companies are asking passengers to check with their provider before travelling.

Kathryn O’Brien, Operations and Customer Service Director at Transpennine Express, said: “We won’t be able to operate any services at all during the ASLEF strikes on 31 May and 3 June and will be running a very limited timetable on just three routes on 2 June when RMT members stage their action.

“The trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional times for any journeys.”

Gig-goers are being asked to use the Metrolink

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is encouraging people to travel by Metrolink as this "will be the quickest and most reliable way of travelling in and around the city".

Drivers are being strongly advised not to drive into Manchester city centre, with congestion expected as well as on the Inner Ring Road across the weekend.

Car users who have no option but to drive are asked to add a significant amount of additional time to their journeys, but they can use Metrolink Park and Ride.

More information on public transport in Manchester can be found here.

