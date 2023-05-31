Exclusive
Blackburn woman donates cuddle cot to Mallorcan hospital in memory of stillborn daughter
Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoë Muldoon
A woman from Blackburn who set up a charity after her daughter was stillborn has donated a cuddle cot to a hospital in Mallorca, after learning there were none on the island.
Sarah Parsons' daughter Maggie was stillborn two days before her due date, eight years ago.
Sarah and her husband Mark were able to spend three precious days with their daughter, thanks to a ‘cuddle cot’ - which contains a cold unit that preserves the baby’s body so that parents and families can spend time with them after they pass away.
Since then, Sarah has dedicated her life to raising money to help grieving parents in a similar situation to cope with losing a baby and set up a charity in her daughter's name - 'Maggie's Legacy'.
After visiting her dad who lives in Mallorca, Sarah was shocked to learn that there were no cuddle cots at any of the hospitals on the island.
Sarah said: "We got three days with Maggie.
"My dad, stepmum and sister all flew over from Mallorca to meet her.
"When I found out they didn't have a cuddle cot on the whole island, I thought to myself, 'what would happen out there to families like mine?'"
Along with the cuddle cot, Sarah also donated 'Maggie's Legacy' memory boxes to Manacor Hospital, which are given to parents after the loss of a baby so they make special memories with them.
The boxes include items like hand and footprints, a teddy bear to send with their baby and a matching one for parents to keep, a handmade angel keyring and many other items.
Sarah said: "I think it's so important, because it's the only time and the only memories you are going to get with your baby."
Sarah has helped to train the staff at Manacor Hospital on how to use the cuddle cot and they now have a dedicated team on-hand to support the families who will need to use it.
The journey has been an emotional one for Sarah, but one she was glad to do, for the parents who will go through the trauma of losing a child and for her daughter Maggie.
Sarah said: "I hope Maggie is proud.
"I don't ever want her to be forgotten, because she is my only child and she's my world."
Helplines for bereaved families
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
The Lullaby Trust
The Lullaby Trust
The Lullaby Trust is a confidential bereavement support to anyone affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a baby or young child
If you would like the opportunity to talk freely, for as long as required, with a sympathetic and understanding listener please call the bereavement support helpline on 0808 802 6868 or email support@lullabytrust.org.uk.
Calls the free helpline from all landlines and most mobile phone networks. The helpline is open 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday and 6pm to 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Tommy's
Tommy's
Tommy's PregnancyHub is guided by a team of Tommy’s Midwives who offer a helpline support service to anyone who needs advice, reassurance or support.
If you need some support going through pregnancy after loss, you can visit Tommy's Parenting after loss Facebook support group to connect with others who may be experiencing similar emotions.
For question or if you feel like you need some extra support, call the free PregnancyLine on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or email
In this latest episode of From the North we ask how can we help our mental health during the most difficult times in life?