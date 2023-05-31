Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoë Muldoon

A woman from Blackburn who set up a charity after her daughter was stillborn has donated a cuddle cot to a hospital in Mallorca, after learning there were none on the island.

Sarah Parsons' daughter Maggie was stillborn two days before her due date, eight years ago.

Sarah and her husband Mark were able to spend three precious days with their daughter, thanks to a ‘cuddle cot’ - which contains a cold unit that preserves the baby’s body so that parents and families can spend time with them after they pass away.

Mark and Sarah with daughter Maggie. Credit: Family photograph

Since then, Sarah has dedicated her life to raising money to help grieving parents in a similar situation to cope with losing a baby and set up a charity in her daughter's name - 'Maggie's Legacy'.

After visiting her dad who lives in Mallorca, Sarah was shocked to learn that there were no cuddle cots at any of the hospitals on the island.

Sarah said: "We got three days with Maggie.

"My dad, stepmum and sister all flew over from Mallorca to meet her.

"When I found out they didn't have a cuddle cot on the whole island, I thought to myself, 'what would happen out there to families like mine?'"

Manacor Hospital staff in Mallorca with the donated cuddle cot and memory boxes.

Along with the cuddle cot, Sarah also donated 'Maggie's Legacy' memory boxes to Manacor Hospital, which are given to parents after the loss of a baby so they make special memories with them.

The boxes include items like hand and footprints, a teddy bear to send with their baby and a matching one for parents to keep, a handmade angel keyring and many other items.

Sarah said: "I think it's so important, because it's the only time and the only memories you are going to get with your baby."

Sarah and her dad helped train the hospital staff on how to use the cot. Credit: Sarah Parsons

Sarah has helped to train the staff at Manacor Hospital on how to use the cuddle cot and they now have a dedicated team on-hand to support the families who will need to use it.

The journey has been an emotional one for Sarah, but one she was glad to do, for the parents who will go through the trauma of losing a child and for her daughter Maggie.

Sarah set up Maggie's Legacy in memory of her daughter. Credit: Sarah Parsons

Sarah said: "I hope Maggie is proud.

"I don't ever want her to be forgotten, because she is my only child and she's my world."

