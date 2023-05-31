Play Brightcove video

A "sweet" and "gentle" dog who was found with a severely matted coat that was caked in faeces is completely unrecognisable after rescuers shaved off almost 2kg of "stinking" fur.

Larry, thought to be 13-years-old, suffered months of neglect after he was abandoned in the Bradfield Road area of Crewe, says the RSPCA.

The poodle/Maltese-type pooch was in such a "shocking" state that at first it was hard to tell what breed he was.

His heavily matted fur was caked in faeces and urine and had formed thick, hardened dreadlocks around his head, tail and feet, leaving his face almost completely obscured.

Larry was struggling to walk when he was found. Credit: RSPCA

Larry, who was not microchipped, was transferred to the charity's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where vets sedated him and shaved off almost 2kg of fur.

He is now receiving ongoing care at the RSPCA’s Wirral & Chester branch animal home in Wallasey and has bonded with several canine companions.

Centre manager Kay Hawthorn, who is currently fostering Larry, said: “Under the huge matted clumps of fur, a sweet and gentle dog has emerged who’s been given a new lease of life.

"He was struggling to get around properly and it must have been so uncomfortable for him.

"Now he’s enjoying running around again - something he’s probably not been able to do for a long time - and given his advancing years, he’s surprisingly sprightly."

Larry can now run around freely after having 2kg of matted fur shaved off by his rescuers. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is investigating Larry’s case and is appealing to anyone who recognises the dog to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Louise Showering said: “Larry was in an appalling condition, his coat looked like a pile of dirty old rags and it's likely he’d been neglected for a prolonged period of time. We think he was probably abandoned, or deliberately left to stray.

“His condition would have been of concern to anyone who saw him, and we’re very thankful to the member of the public who so kindly stopped and made sure he got the help he desperately needed."

Anyone who recognises Larry, who was found on 2 May, is urged to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference 1065689.

