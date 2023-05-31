Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck

A mother with vitiligo is calling for more awareness of the condition after being labelled a 'freak' by her ex-partner.

The autoimmune disorder, which makes the skin lose its pigment and leaves white patches that spread over the body, is often associated with Michael Jackson or model Winnie Harlow.

But, the mum-of-one, says there are many closer to home feeling its impact, and is urging people to educate themselves about the condition.

Medical experts believe the condition could be linked to stress, with more reported cases since the pandemic, but there is no cure and many are told to just 'live with it'.

Danielle Brookhouse, from Warrington, first noticed white marks on her face when she was 21.

She admits her changing skin colour scared her and for sometime it ruled her life.

Danielle's hand shows her changing skin colour Credit: Personal photo

"I got it when I was 21, so I was young and I was going out," she said. "I got clinical depression from it so I wouldn't leave my house at the time.

"I split up with someone and he said 'right you're a freak, no-one will want to be with you', so I just didn't leave my house."

Play Brightcove video

She says she had no idea what was happening to her skin, adding: "I thought of Michael Jackson and thought will I have to bleach my skin?

"It's a lot to take on if people don't know about it.

"I broke down at the doctors and he just said, 'there is nothing we can do, sorry'."

What is vitiligo?

Dr Nicole Chiang, a consultant dermatologist in the North West, said: "Vitiligo is a common skin condition where the skin loses it's pigment and it becomes pale or white.

"It is thought to be an auto immune condition where the body's immune system attacks its own pigment stopping the cells releasing pigment to the skin, as a result the skin appears pale or white"

Play Brightcove video

Danielle says she has taken comfort from talking to other people with the condition, especially friend Nicola Parker, who she happened to meet at the school gate.

The mums, whose daughters are in the same class, say they have helped each other by talking about their shared condition.

Play Brightcove video

Nicola was 18 when the white first patches appeared.

"When it was just on my face it wasn't too bad I could cover it up with makeup", she said. "But then it started with patches on my hands.

"You don't realise how much on an impact it has, you don't want to wear a t-shirt in the summer you don't want to wear shorts, you don't want to go on the beach and the fear of it burning and making more patches, it does really impact you."

Nicola first lost the pigment on the skin on her face, but it quickly spread to her hands Credit: Personal photo

While stress is said to be a trigger, medics say genetics could also play a part.

Nicola's mum Linda was diagnosed with vitiligo when she was 48, she had already seen her daughter struggle through the condition.

She says she was surprised to be diagnosed later in life, but later learned an aunt also has vitiligo.

Linda said: "I've got brothers and sisters and none of them have got it, but I was talking to an aunt a few years ago in America telling her Nicola had it, and she said, 'I've got that, I got it at 48' which is when I got it.

"So I think there is definitely a family link."

Nicola and Linda regularly go on holiday together, but are very aware of the effect on the sun on their skin Credit: Personal photo

One of the main frustrations they all share is the lack of information or help. Nicola says she tried several remedies, but none proved successful.

She added: "When we went to the doctors it was basically you can try a PUVA lamp, I tried that at the hospital for a few months but that was all I was really offered.

"It was sort of you've got it they are not going to be able to cure it so just live with it, and because it was seen as not a serious condition, you are OK otherwise."

The women agree awareness is the key.

Danielle says: "Doctors need to learn a bit more about it, not just outside but whats happening inside, how its affected your mind."

Danielle's t-shirt says "It's called vitiligo" a simple message for anyone who's wondering Credit: Personal photo

Medics say an increase in the number of those getting vitiligo is likely linked to the stress of the pandemic.

Dr Nicole Chiang added medical professionals are aware of the knock on mental health issues.

She said: "There is more and more recognition of skin conditions now that were previously thought to be 'cosmetic', but there is an increased awareness that these cosmetic skin issues can have a significant impact on people lives.

"Despite medical treatments to treat the condition we need to support patients with psychological measures so we recognise the patient has mental health issues due to the skin condition."

Supermodel Winnie Harlow Credit: PA images

Super model Winnie Harlow is also helping to shine a light on vitiligo by proudly shows off her colouring.

Nicola, Danielle and Linda say they are thrilled that the model is openly talking about the condition.

"Once you get your confidence to that level where you can just be who you are then it can't be a bad thing," Nicola said.

The Vitiligo Society is a charity that supports people living with vitiligo.

The group work to "eradicate the psychological, social and physical effects that vitiligo has on people’s lives, and by finding effective treatments and a cure."