Cllr Thomas Robinson from Manchester City Council explained the reasoning behind the plans

A park in Manchester is to become a smoke free zone in June to 'send a message to the next generation of potential non-smokers'.

Mayfield Park, in the city centre, was opened last year, turning a once derelict space into a green, urban "oasis", according to the designers and workers who built it.

Laura Percy, Development Director, at LandsecU+I, which is leading the regeneration of Mayfield on behalf of the Mayfield Partnership, a public-private partnership, said: “Becoming a smokefree park is a natural step that will only create a more enjoyable experience for many of our visitors and staff, as well as protect the park’s wildlife, waterways, and biodiversity.

"We will be working closely with Manchester City Council and NHS Greater Manchester to encourage and support people to refrain from smoking within the park when we go smokefree in June.”

It is understood that enforcement will be made by staff approaching members of the public that are smoking and asking them if they feel their behaviour is appropriate.

No fines or banning orders will be given. Instead, smokers will be asked to go elsewhere.

A similar scheme was implemented at entrances to 13 parks and playing fields in Blackpool to warn visitors that children need protecting from smoking in open air.

Paul Dennett, Chair of Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership Board and Deputy Mayor for Greater Manchester, said: “Smoking is the leading cause of preventable illnesses and death and in Greater Manchester we are committed to making smoking history to improve the health and wellbeing of our population.

“There is significant support from members of the public to create more smokefree spaces, driven particularly around concerns to protect everyone from the very real risks of second-hand smoke, and to promote healthier behaviours that will prevent young people from ever starting to smoke."

The ban will take effect on 26 June.

