Mums create baby vest mural at Edgeley Park as one in four pregnancies end in loss
Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Anna Youssef
Two bereaved mothers have helped lay out hundreds of baby vests on the pitch of a football stadium to reflect the reality of baby loss and encourage others to talk about their grief.
Steph Wild, a midwife from Oldham, has come together with Shauna Belcher after they both lost their babies during pregnancy.
It is estimated that one in four pregnancies end in a loss during pregnancy or birth and many feel there is still a taboo around the issue, even amongst health professionals.
Rows of baby vests were placed on the pitch at Stockport County's stadium Edgeley Park each representing a life lost.
When Steph lost her little girl Bea at 23 weeks she recognised there were gaps in the care given to patients in these difficult moments.
Bea was diagnosed with a significant brain abnormality which meant it was likely she would never have been able to walk or communicate in any way.
Steph said: "I've not had those milestones that you expect like a first day of school.
"The only time she's ever been walked down the aisle is in a casket. That's not how it's supposed to be."
Her experience inspired her to set up the Beyond Bea charity, to raise awareness and educate clinicians on baby loss. So far, they have trained more than 4,000 people.
Steph said: "Death happens far more than some emergencies happen.
"Bereavement is shied away from because we're really bad at talking about death but it is part of our role and we're not trained."
Shauna Belcher's son Ruben was diagnosed with a fetal abnormality at 21 weeks.
She was told he would never be able to breathe by himself and would be deaf and blind. Steph Wild was one of the midwives who looked after her.
Shauna told Steph: "You don't understand how much it means to people that have been through it. You made it the best it could be."
Shauna added: "I still had to birth Ruben and that's scary because you don't know what they're going to look like at that stage. He looked like a perfect little doll.
"He was my first born, he was what made me a mother and he will always be special."
You can read more about the work of Beyond Bea on their website.
Helplines for bereaved families
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
The Lullaby Trust
The Lullaby Trust
The Lullaby Trust is a confidential bereavement support to anyone affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a baby or young child
If you would like the opportunity to talk freely, for as long as required, with a sympathetic and understanding listener please call the bereavement support helpline on 0808 802 6868 or email support@lullabytrust.org.uk.
Calls the free helpline from all landlines and most mobile phone networks. The helpline is open 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday and 6pm to 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Tommy's
Tommy's
Tommy's PregnancyHub is guided by a team of Tommy’s Midwives who offer a helpline support service to anyone who needs advice, reassurance or support.
If you need some support going through pregnancy after loss, you can visit Tommy's Parenting after loss Facebook support group to connect with others who may be experiencing similar emotions.
For question or if you feel like you need some extra support, call the free PregnancyLine on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or email
