Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Anna Youssef

Two bereaved mothers have helped lay out hundreds of baby vests on the pitch of a football stadium to reflect the reality of baby loss and encourage others to talk about their grief.

Steph Wild, a midwife from Oldham, has come together with Shauna Belcher after they both lost their babies during pregnancy.

It is estimated that one in four pregnancies end in a loss during pregnancy or birth and many feel there is still a taboo around the issue, even amongst health professionals.

Rows of baby vests were placed on the pitch at Stockport County's stadium Edgeley Park each representing a life lost.

Steph Wild lost her little girl Bea at 23 weeks. Credit: ITV Granada

When Steph lost her little girl Bea at 23 weeks she recognised there were gaps in the care given to patients in these difficult moments.

Bea was diagnosed with a significant brain abnormality which meant it was likely she would never have been able to walk or communicate in any way.

Steph said: "I've not had those milestones that you expect like a first day of school.

"The only time she's ever been walked down the aisle is in a casket. That's not how it's supposed to be."

Her experience inspired her to set up the Beyond Bea charity, to raise awareness and educate clinicians on baby loss. So far, they have trained more than 4,000 people.

Shauna Belcher was helped by Steph Wild after child died. Credit: ITV Granada

Steph said: "Death happens far more than some emergencies happen.

"Bereavement is shied away from because we're really bad at talking about death but it is part of our role and we're not trained."

Shauna Belcher's son Ruben was diagnosed with a fetal abnormality at 21 weeks.

She was told he would never be able to breathe by himself and would be deaf and blind. Steph Wild was one of the midwives who looked after her.

Shauna told Steph: "You don't understand how much it means to people that have been through it. You made it the best it could be."

Shauna added: "I still had to birth Ruben and that's scary because you don't know what they're going to look like at that stage. He looked like a perfect little doll.

"He was my first born, he was what made me a mother and he will always be special."

