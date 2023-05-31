Police have arrested 15 teenagers and seized seven knives after a "incidents of violent disorder" in south Manchester.

Officers were called to St Lawrence Street, in the St George's area of Hulme, at 10pm on Tuesday, 30 May, and discovered a large group armed with weapons.

14 young people were arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder another juvenile was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Greater Manchester Police Inspector Richard Flannagan said: "This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

"Sadly, some people think it's normal to carry a knife and we need communities to pull together and challenge that behaviour.

"It is fortunate no-one was injured, this could have been a very different story, and this is a very fitting opportunity to appeal to the public."

The teenagers remain in police custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

