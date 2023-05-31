A British tourist who was killed by a lightning strike while paddleboarding in Greece has been named locally as Scott Seddon.

The 26-year-old, believed to be from Liverpool, was in the sea off the beach in Agia Agathi, in Rhodes, when the tragic accident happened.

It is believed his girlfriend was filming him at the time of the incident, and, according to local Greek media frantically shouted "come out, come out" minutes before he was struck.

Greek newspaper Rodiaki reported lightning struck the water near the man shortly before 1.30pm local time on Monday, 29 May, causing him to fall in the water injured.

The newspaper reported that a passer-by, who it named as a Brazilian footballer who plays for a local side, waded into the water to pull the man back to shore and perform CPR before emergency services arrived.

Speaking to Rodiaki, the local resident said: "I was worried that the same thing would happen to me as it was still raining but I didn't stop.

"The rescuers arrived shortly afterwards and performed all the resuscitation procedures to keep him alive.

"Unfortunately, I found out a little later that he didn't make it."

Medics then took Mr Seddon to a local hospital before he was declared dead.

Scott is believed to have died while paddleboarding at Agathi beach in Rhodes, Greece. Credit: PA Images

Tributes have been paid to the 26-year-old, whose social media suggests he was a student at King David High School in Childwall, as well as attending St Francis Xavier's College in Woolton.

On an image posted on Mr Seddon's Instagram page, one commenter said: "RIP my brother."

Another social media tribute shared a picture of Mr Seddon with the caption: "Always kind, always generous, always fearless. RIP Scott."

An investigation by the Central Port Authority of Rhodes has been launched.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Rhodes and are in contact with the local authorities.”