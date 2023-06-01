Play Brightcove video

Tim Scott reports from the scene, as a body is found in Carr Mill Dam.

A body has been found in the search for a teenage girl who got into difficulty while swimming with friends in a dam in St Helens.

Emergency services were all called to Carr Mill Dam after reports of concerns for safety of a 15-year-old girl who had "got in distress" on Thursday, 1 June.

After hours of searching, Merseyside Police has now confirmed a body has been found in the water.

In a statement at the scene, Chief Inspector for Merseyside Police for St Helens, Paul Holden said: "Officers entered the water in an attempt to find the teenage girl.

"They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl's body."

The girl's next of kin has been informed of the discovery and specialist liaison officers will be appointed to support the family through this time.

A body was found in Car Mill Dam, hours after a teenage girl disappeared in the water. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief inspector Holden concluded the press conference by appealing to witnesses, and anyone who was in the area at the time, to make contact with Merseyside Police.

He continued to say: " "When the schools return for the summer term our schools officers will work with St Helens Council to ensure that we are able to educate young people about the dangers of water.

"We know how tempting it can be to cool down in the water on a hot summers day, but we want to ensure that young people are equipped with the right knowledge to keep them safe around water."

The body has not been identified but the girl's next of kin has been informed. Credit: Liverpool Echo

St Helens Area Manager for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Kevin Longshaw, said: "Firefighters in water kit entered the dam to search. They were assisted with an airborne drone and an underwater drone.

"Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, we were able to establish the location of the young person and tragically were able to confirm that a body was recovered shortly after.

Our thoughts are very much with the family and all those affected by this tragic incident.”