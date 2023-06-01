An ex-firefighter who "systematically abused" and raped a young girl over three years has been jailed.

Kevin Jones subjected his victim to a "truly horrifying" ordeal which began when she was 13 and lasted until Monday 19 September 2022.

He appeared at Chester Crown Court in January where he pleaded guilty to six sexual offences, including three counts of rape of a girl under 16.

The 49-year-old, of Norman Road, Runcorn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years on licence.

After Jones was handed his sentence, Detective Constable Michaela Flynn praised the victim's "bravery and determination" throughout the investigation.

She said: “What Jones put her through was truly horrifying, he systematically abused her over a three-year period in order to fulfil his own sexual gratification.

“The sentence handed to Jones reflects the severity of his crime and I hope that his conviction will encourage other victims to come forward.

“We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will always do our best to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

