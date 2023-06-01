Play Brightcove video

A family split between the two footballing halves of Manchester are readying themselves for "better" banter than they would get "going to a pub" during the FA Cup final.

The Rossiter-Wilkinsons, from Stockport, expect "sarcastic comments" galore and things to possibly get "heated" when United and City play each other on 3 June.

Marie Rossiter-Wilkinson, a blue, and Dan Wilkinson, a red, think they are in a "win-win situation."

Parents, and grandparents, Marie and Dan have divided loyalties to the city's teams.

"It's always good fun," says Marie. "We don't often fall out over football. It gets a bit heated between the boys but I tend to just laugh about it."

Dan adds: "It's all good banter, at the end of the day. United are not expected to win so there's no pressure whereas City are expected to win."

Marie interrupts: "We will win - not 'expected'. We will win!"

The family's red and blue rivalry even extends to playing garden games together.

The red side of the family point to United previously stopping other teams from winning the prized treble of trophies that City are trying to secure.

"Liverpool, Everton and - this time - it could be City," says Dan.

He hopes beating their rivals at the weekend will signal a return to the glory days, displacing the blues from the top of the game.

"We all know how it switched," says Dan.

"It's money. City did it, Chelsea have done it, PSG have done it.

"United have always had money but never had rich owners. Hopefully, within the next couple of months, we'll get that rich owner and be back right at the top again!"

The youngest members of the household are also on different sides.

Even the babies in the family, cousins Ruby and Billie, will be wearing rival shirts on the day of the big match.

Baby Ruby's club was decided by her dad, Lee - a City fan. "It was a non-negotiable thing," he says.

"My partner's parents and her family are all reds.

"They tried to push it, and my dad tried to push it, but she was always going to be a City fan.

"We're going for the treble. [United] are not going to stop us."

Billie's mum, Tyler, is looking forward to an atmosphere in the family home that is better than "going to the pub."

Tyler did not get to put her daughter in a City shirt as her partner - who supports United - insisted their first child would be a red.

"While she can't make her own decision," she says, "she can be a red... just to try to keep [her] dad sweet for a bit.

"When she's old enough to speak, she'll tell us she's a true blue."

There is already form in the family for switched allegiances, with one swapping a red shirt for blue.

Joel was a United fan when he was younger and relatives said he even looked like a "young Paul Scholes."

"When I started getting into football, I didn't want to watch that rubbish," he says.

"And here I am now watching [City] lift trophies."

His Aunt, Tracey - a red - jumps in to say: "It was just a coincidence that it happened when City won the league?"

Beau-Rossiter Wilkinson, his sister and another red, adds: "I think I recall seeing a picture of you in a United kit."

Anyone who asks the different sides of the family which team will win, and what the score will be, gets very different answers.

The first major final between United and City will not be the first derby day for the Rossiter-Wilkinsons, but it may be the most exciting.