Noel Gallagher says writing his latest album has helped him "come to terms" with life events including his recent divorce after 22 years.

The former Oasis guitarist said although he did not hold strong views on what was in the news, he tended to "jump" on events in his personal life he could "articulate" and would help produce "better art".

The singer also said he would "properly consider" reforming Oasis - but only if he was given £8million.

Gallagher's rock band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, is due to release its fourth studio album, Council Skies, on Friday 2 June.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announced their divorce in January after 22 years together. Credit: PA Images

He said he had written the album during the pandemic when he felt his life had come to "a bit of a crossroads".

"I was writing and there wasn't any kind of future to speak of because no one knew when we were going to get out of it," he told an interview with The Sun.

"Divorce is a long, drawn-out process, so it affects the mood of the album, for sure," he said.

"When you're an artist you write about what you know, and I don't really have much to say about life in general, as I don't really give a f*** about most things I see on the news.

"So when things happen in your life that you can articulate, I tend to jump on them, and it makes for better art and it helps you come to terms with it."

Brothers Liam (right) and Noel Gallagher, singer and guitarist in Oasis. Credit: PA

Gallagher also told another interview he would "properly consider" getting Oasis back together if he was given £8 million.

Appearing on Radio X, he was asked by presenter Johnny Vaughan if he would want to get Oasis back together - given the chance.

Vaughan said: "A while ago you gave me that chance.

"You said, 'If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I'd put them back together'.

"If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?"

Gallagher responded: "I would consider it... I would properly consider it, yeah."

Asked about whether it annoys him when people ask about a reunion, Gallagher said: "It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it's just, it's just whatever...

"I'm fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.

"I was up at the Etihad for the Real Madrid game and two young guys, only the same ages as my kid, like 13, 14, kinda leapt out of this box and were like 'Oh my God'.

"[They were] freaking out and then their dad came out and said, 'they're massive fans' and I was thinking God, they were one when I went solo!

"It just makes me think we did something really brilliant and timeless and yeah, it makes me feel good."

The Gallagher brothers were the faces of one of the biggest British bands of all time. Credit: PA Images

Announcing their split, Gallagher and MacDonald said their children, Donovan and Sonny, "remain their priority" and asked for privacy.

The pair met in 2000 while the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter was married to Meg Matthews, whom he divorced in January 2001.

Gallagher is also father to Anais Gallagher, whom he shares with Matthews.

