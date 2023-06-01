A major incident has been declared in Stockport following the discovery of 'suspected hazardous materials' at a house in Reddish.

Bomb disposal officers were called to Middleton Road, where a 100 metre cordon is now in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a 50-year-old man has been arrested and is being held under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

They said it follows a search of a property in response to intelligence about the manufacture of illegal fireworks.

No injuries have been reported.

A number of surrounding properties have been evacuated and members of the public are being told to avoid the area.

Credit: MEN Media

Silver Commander Chief Inspector Jamie Collins said: “We understand this news will have caused some concern in the community, not just amongst the residents who have unfortunately been displaced.

Our highest priority is keeping people safe which is why we have put a cordon in place, evacuated properties and warned members of the public to avoid the area.

This has understandably caused some disruption and, though we are not yet in a position to confirm when the area will return to normal, further updates will follow throughout the evening.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and patience.”

Residents who have been evacuated have been asked to stay with friends or family where possible.

In a further statement, GMP said: "Those with no alternative accommodation are being directed, by Stockport Council, to Houldsworth Village, Broadstone Road.

"Further updates will follow but it is unlikely they will be able to return home this evening."