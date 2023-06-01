Detectives are trying to find two men, they want to speak to, over an attack on a pensioner in Bolton.

An elderly man, in his 80s, was assaulted by "two unknown males" in Mytham Park, Little Lever at around 2.15pm on 20 May.

The victim was left with cuts and bruises to his face.

The attack, in Mytham Park, happened in the middle of the day.

Officers say two men, filmed by CCTV while walking with a dog, "may be able to help with enquiries" and they are "looking to speak" to them.

They ask anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.