A violent abuser who threatened to kill a pregnant woman and left her with a bleed on the brain has been jailed.

Curtis Bamsey 'ferociously' beat his victim in a "prolonged" attack at a Ribble Valley hotel on Monday, 20 February 2023.

As a member of the public drove the woman away from the scene, 29-year-old Bamsey shouted that he would kill her.

The woman, who was pregnant at the time, lost consciousness during the attack and was left with a bleed on the brain.

When Lancashire Police spoke to the victim, she said Bamsey had attacked her several times before.

Bamsey, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in custody at Preston Crown Court and an indefinite restraining order was also put in place.

DC Ben Heaton, of Burnley CID, said: “Bamsey is a violent individual who displays at an appalling attitude towards women.

"Such was the ferociousness of his attack on the victim, she lost consciousness. I can only imagine the terror she must have felt during this ordeal."

