Search and rescue teams are scouring a dam after fears for the safety of a teenage girl.Emergency services were called to Carr Mill Dam, near St Helens, at around 1pm on Thursday, 1 June.An underwater search team is currently working in the water and a police cordon has been placed around the area.

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Carr Mill Dam. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Fire crews, paramedics and an ambulance are also at the scene and police ask people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 12.30pm we received a report of a concern for safety of a teenage girl at Carr Mill Dam on Garswood Old Road."This incident is ongoing, and we ask people to avoid the area while we deal with this incident and thank you for your patience."

People are being urged to stay away from the scene while the search is underway. Credit: Liverpool Echo

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said paramedics are in attendance assisting emergency service colleagues.