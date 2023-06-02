The prospect of a much-prized treble of trophies is on the minds of both Manchester United and Manchester City players, ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final.

A win for the Blues would move them closer to winning the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League in a single season.

A win for the Reds would deny their rivals equal bragging rights to an achievement which currently only has United's name against it from 1999.

One club has already won the treble, while the other desperately wants to. Credit: PA Images

City's Ilkay Gündoğan lifted the Premier League trophy less than two weeks ago.

Like his fellow players, he knows just what it would mean to lift the others.

"I'm not really imagining myself lifting it," he told ITV Sport, "but obviously, that would be special.

"That would be very special - especially with two more finals to go and every final is amazing to play.

"If you win it, the feeling afterwards is just unbelivable."

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is aware of how strongly Reds fans want the treble to stay theirs alone.

He insists his team-mates just want to win the FA Cup.

"It's in the mind because we know the fans talk a lot about that," he said, "and they're worried about that.

"The consequence of winning another trophy will be that Man City can't do the treble.

"But, on the side of the players, the focus is on lifting another trophy."

The FA Cup final kicks off at 3pm on 3 June at Wembley Stadium.

It will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.

