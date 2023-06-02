A "devastated" mother has paid tribute to her 15-year-old daughter who died after getting into difficulty in a swimming tragedy.Kirsty Madden said her daughter Erin was "capable of anything" and had her "whole life ahead of her" before her death on Thursday, 2 June.

She was swimming with her friends in Carr Mill Dam when she got into distress in the water at around noon. Her body was found by emergency services hours later.The mum shared her heartache on the St Helens Borough Council Facebook page, after the local authority warned people of the dangers of swimming in open water.

Emergency services found the teenager's body in Carr Mill Dam hours after she disappeared. Credit: ITV News

In a comment on the council's page, she said: "This dam needs draining my daughter lost her life in there yesterday.

"How many more times does this need to keep happening to children until something is done."My girl had her whole life ahead of her she was capable of anything and it's all been ripped away.

"We are all devastated beyond words and my life will never be the same again. I love you Erin with my heart and soul forever and always."

There is no unauthorised swimming in Carr Mill Reservoir. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Flowers have been left at the scene and hundreds of people have expressed their condolences and heartbreak online for Erin.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...