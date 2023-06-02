Play Brightcove video

Andy Cole has been speaking to ITV Granada Reports ahead of the all-Manchester FA Cup final.

Former footballer Andy Cole says the "romance" of the FA Cup has put both Manchester teams into the final and it can also see underdogs beat favourites.

The striker, 51, played for both United and City during his career but wants the Reds to come away with the trophy this weekend.

"Of course, I want Manchester United to win. Manchester United's my team," he told ITV News.

"To be fair, I want it to be a very, very good game. A very good spectacle for the FA Cup."

"Man City will go in as massive favourites," he added.

"Not always the favourites will win the cup final. Out of ten times - maybe nine, maybe eight.

"Football is such a wonderful game that when you're expecting teams to do certain things, certain teams don't do just that."

City will be hoping for their own treble-win parade, just like Cole's United had in 1999. Credit: PA Images

Cole was part of the remarkable United side that won the treble of the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League in 1999.

No other team has achieved the same feat and it is what City are chasing after already winning the league title.

He said: "Where they're trying to get by the end of the season is doing what I was fortunate to do when I was playing for Manchester United.

"It was a great honour. It's nearly 25 years [since] we achieved that. It's very, very special."

The treble-winning United side, from nearly a quarter-century ago, are the only ones to have achieved it.

Asked by ITV News if he liked the "tag" of being in the only team to win the treble, Cole said: "Who wouldn't?

"Ultimately, it's about achieving history. Once you do that, in a selfish way you want it to stay that way. But, in sport, records are there to be broken."

Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head at Wembley in London on Saturday, 3 June.

The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX, with kick off at 3pm.

