A man who was stabbed to death in a "targeted attack" was trying to save his friend, police have revealed.

Greater Manchester Police said Salah Eldin Adam was killed during a knife attack at an address on Kings Road at around 7:45pm on Wednesday, 31 May.

Officers say the victim, who is 21, had gone to the help his friend who was being chased by two men who had approached them on bikes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage around the time of the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim who did his best to save a friend in danger.

“I offer our sincerest condolences to his family who’ve experienced such devastating trauma on Wednesday evening.

“On behalf of Greater Manchester Police, our thoughts continue to remain with them at this time."

Police continued to say that there are limited details, but are going with "the theory that Salah was fatally assaulted with knives at an address on Kings Road".

One of the attackers was described as mixed race while the other was black. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Brennand continued: "He tried to assist a friend who was being attacked in a rear garden by two young men who had approached them on bikes; one being a black mountain bike and another a yellow Council Beryl bicycle.

“Through inquiries so far, we believe there were approximately five people in the area at the time, who officers believe were wearing dark clothing.

“They are known to use bicycles and we are keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our inquiries.”

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and another boy, 16, who was held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, have both been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Salah Eldin Adam was killed during a knife attack in Old Trafford. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Brennand added: “If you know your friends or family are carrying knives, please ask them to hand them in to police.

“Too often we see families who lose loved ones due to the perilous dangers of knives.

"Often those involved are just young men on the cusp of adulthood.

“If you believe you may have been in the area at that time and have seen a group of people matching this description, I urge you to do what you can to think back and provide any information that could aid our inquiries.

“We owe it to the victim and his loved ones to try and find answers in the timeline leading up to his death, even the smallest piece of information in cases like this can make a big difference.”