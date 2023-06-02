Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher must pay a court more than £1,000 for failing to tell police who was driving his Range Rover.

The High Flying Birds frontman, who cannot drive, was also handed six penalty points for failing to give information relating to driver when required by magistrates earlier this week.

Gallagher’s car was speeding at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in West London, in October 2022, when it was clocked by a speed camera, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

Noel was part of the Manchester band Oasis alongside his brother Liam. Credit: PA Images

His case was dealt with at Willesden Magistrates Court on Wednesday under the little-known Single Justice Procedure which meant he did not have to appear in person.

Noel, who is originally from Burnage in Manchester, was fined £742 and told to pay a £296 victim surcharge plus £100 costs, a court official confirmed to PA news agency.

His manager declined to comment.

In April, the star told Zoe Ball on Radio 4 he gave up on learning to drive at the height of Oasis’ popularity in the 1990s after being mobbed by fans during a lesson.

This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like never, never again", he said.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted