Stark open water warning after body of teenage girl recovered from Carr Mill Dam in St Helens
A stark warning has been issued about the dangers of open water after a teenage girl died while swimming at a popular beauty spot.The 15-year-old, who has not been named, died at Carr Mill Dam, St Helens, after "getting into distress" in the water. A huge search was carried out by police, fire crews and an underwater team, but tragically the girl's body was recovered from the reservoir.
St Helens Borough Council leader David Baines has urged people to stay safe in the water, warning that it "hides many hazards" as well as being "extremely cold."
He said: "On behalf of everyone at St Helens Borough Council, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the teenage girl who sadly lost her life at Carr Mill Dam yesterday."Whilst we wait for the full facts to be established of what caused this tragedy, we would urge all residents to be aware of the very real dangers of swimming in open water."The water hides many hazards such as debris, weeds and reeds, as well as being extremely cold.
"We will be continuing to work together with local emergency services to help educate young people on the dangers that open water can pose to help keep them safe."
Merseyside Police Chief Inspector for St Helens Paul Holden said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the teenage girl has been recovered from the water.
"Our sincere condolences go to her family and friends during this tragic time."I would appeal to anyone who was visiting Carr Mill Dam at around midday onwards to please get in touch so we can ascertain what happened and provide her family with answers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101.
Water safety advice
Look out for the lifeguards
If you’re looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site and always swim with a friend who can look out for you.
It’s colder than it looks
Open water is often much colder than it looks and low temperatures can affect your ability to swim.
Anything below 15°C is defined as cold water and can seriously affect your breathing and movement, so the risk is significant most of the year.
It can cause an involuntary gasp for breath and breathing rates can change uncontrollably.
All these responses contribute to a feeling of panic, increasing the chance of inhaling water directly into the lungs and drowning.
If you enter the water unexpectedly:
Take a minute. The initial effects of cold water pass in less than a minute so don’t try to swim straight away.
Relax and float on your back to catch your breath. Try to get hold of something that will help you float.
Keep calm then call for help or swim for safety if you’re able.
The RNLI ask anyone who is planning to swim in open water to check conditions before entering, wear a wetsuit and a floatation device.
Don't swim out too far
Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you’re never too far away from it and stops you going out of your depth.
The water is stronger than it looks. If you find yourself caught in a rip current – don’t swim against it – you’ll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.
Float to live - what to do in an emergency
Five steps to know how to float if you get into difficulty in open water:
Tilt your head back with ears submerged
Relax and try to breathe normally
Move your hands to help you float
It's OK if your legs are submerged
Spread arms and legs to improve stability
Only then, call 999 or 112 for help or swim to safety.