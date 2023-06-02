A stark warning has been issued about the dangers of open water after a teenage girl died while swimming at a popular beauty spot.The 15-year-old, who has not been named, died at Carr Mill Dam, St Helens, after "getting into distress" in the water. A huge search was carried out by police, fire crews and an underwater team, but tragically the girl's body was recovered from the reservoir.

St Helens Borough Council leader David Baines has urged people to stay safe in the water, warning that it "hides many hazards" as well as being "extremely cold."

The girl's body was recovered from Carr Mill Dam after got into difficulty in the water. Credit: ITV News

He said: "On behalf of everyone at St Helens Borough Council, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the teenage girl who sadly lost her life at Carr Mill Dam yesterday."Whilst we wait for the full facts to be established of what caused this tragedy, we would urge all residents to be aware of the very real dangers of swimming in open water."The water hides many hazards such as debris, weeds and reeds, as well as being extremely cold.

"We will be continuing to work together with local emergency services to help educate young people on the dangers that open water can pose to help keep them safe."

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector for St Helens Paul Holden said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the teenage girl has been recovered from the water.

"Our sincere condolences go to her family and friends during this tragic time."I would appeal to anyone who was visiting Carr Mill Dam at around midday onwards to please get in touch so we can ascertain what happened and provide her family with answers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101.