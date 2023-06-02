A teenager from Liverpool has been charged with preparing for acts of terrorism.

Jacob Graham, of Outer Forum, Norris Green, attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday, 2 June.

He is charged with two counts of preparation for acts of terrorism, two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, and four counts of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 June, according to Counter Terrorism Policing North West said.

The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 June. Credit: PA Images

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton, of Merseyside Police, said: “I understand that the serious nature of the charges today may cause concern for people living in nearby communities, and indeed wider.

“The safety of the public is paramount and the charges are the result of an extensive operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW), working together with Merseyside Police.

“Merseyside Police is working very closely with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals to make sure any concerns are addressed, and this work will continue over the coming days and weeks.

“We always need the public’s help to defeat terrorism by being extra vigilant and letting us know of any suspicious behaviour or activity.

“The charges today demonstrate that commitment from UK law enforcement to keeping our communities safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...