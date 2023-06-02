The People’s Projects winners announced in the North West

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in our region found out:

'It's in our Nature' in the Peak District is an arts and mental health project. They won £70,000.

The project uses various art forms including film to bring young and old together to encourage friendship and better mental health.

The 'Advantage Able Raiders' project in Barrow in Furness want to continue to offer sports and wellbeing sessions to adults with a learning disability.

They also want their learning disability rugby team to take part in festivals in a brand new kit.

They won £24,950.

The 'Danspiration' project in Wigan work with adults and children with additional needs, they want to share their love of dance by putting on classes for other people.

They received £47,558.

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk