What you need to know about the historic all-Manchester FA Cup final

In the world's oldest national football cup competition, played since 1871, two of the nation's biggest teams have never met in the final.

This weekend, that will change when Manchester City and Manchester United compete for the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

It will be the 190th derby game between the red and blue footballing halves of the city.

Manchester's football fans are used to the excitement of derby games, but this one - for the FA Cup - is even more special. Credit: PA Images

When did each team first win the FA Cup?

First honours here went to City, beating Bolton Wanderers to collect the trophy in 1904.

Five years later, in 1909, United took home their first FA Cup with a win against Bristol City.

Both those finals were played at Crystal Palace, as the original Wembley Stadium was not built until 1923.

The FA Cup-winning Manchester City squad, of 1904, with the trophy the club won before their rivals. Credit: PA Images

How many times have each team won it?

A win for United would see them lift the historic trophy for a 13th time.

If City triumph, it would be their 7th win and keep alive hopes of a bigger prize.

Each is still behind Arsenal, the most successful team in FA Cup history, with 14 wins.

The Blues' winning would be a step closer to equal bragging rights on an elusive sporting honour. Credit: PA Images

What is at stake beyond the trophy itself?

City are trying to win the much-prized treble of the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

Victory tomorrow would give them two of the three, after the league title. They then play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.

No team, other than United in 1999, has ever won that treble and Reds fans would prefer it to stay that way.

A United win would secure a double of the FA Cup alongside the League Cup they secured earlier in the season.

Manchester United's legendary team of 1999 are still the only ones to have won the treble City are now chasing. Credit: PA Images

How can you watch the final on TV and online?

The match will be shown, live, on ITV1 from 3pm on 10 June. It will also be streamed on ITVX.