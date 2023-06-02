What you need to know about the historic all-Manchester FA Cup final
In the world's oldest national football cup competition, played since 1871, two of the nation's biggest teams have never met in the final.
This weekend, that will change when Manchester City and Manchester United compete for the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.
It will be the 190th derby game between the red and blue footballing halves of the city.
When did each team first win the FA Cup?
First honours here went to City, beating Bolton Wanderers to collect the trophy in 1904.
Five years later, in 1909, United took home their first FA Cup with a win against Bristol City.
Both those finals were played at Crystal Palace, as the original Wembley Stadium was not built until 1923.
How many times have each team won it?
A win for United would see them lift the historic trophy for a 13th time.
If City triumph, it would be their 7th win and keep alive hopes of a bigger prize.
Each is still behind Arsenal, the most successful team in FA Cup history, with 14 wins.
What is at stake beyond the trophy itself?
City are trying to win the much-prized treble of the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.
Victory tomorrow would give them two of the three, after the league title. They then play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.
No team, other than United in 1999, has ever won that treble and Reds fans would prefer it to stay that way.
A United win would secure a double of the FA Cup alongside the League Cup they secured earlier in the season.
How can you watch the final on TV and online?
The match will be shown, live, on ITV1 from 3pm on 10 June. It will also be streamed on ITVX.