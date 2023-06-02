A 44-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in Tameside.

Officers were called to Edge Lane in Droylsden around 12pm Friday, 2 June.

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests have been made. A huge police cordon remains in the area.

Police have been heard telling residents it is a "major crime scene".

Emergency services attending the scene in Droylsden. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement GMP said: "Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in Edge Lane, Droylsden at around 12.03pm today.

"Officers attended the scene and a 44-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12.46pm.

"No arrests have been made at present. A scene is still in place with enquiries continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1353 of June 2.