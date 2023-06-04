The family of a mother stabbed to death have spoken of their "utter shock" at the attack and "how horrific her last moments were".

Michelle Hodgkinson, 51, was killed after being attacked by a male as she walked along Edge Lane in Droylsden, in Greater Manchester on Friday 2 June.

Paying tribute to Ms Hodgkinson, who had recently become a 'nana', her family described her as "our biggest cheerleader" and "our rock".

They said she "would be there for anyone" and on the day she was attacked she was meeting her mum to take her shopping.

In a statement, Ms Hodgkinson’s family said: “Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were.

“Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna.

“It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her. She loved helping people in her community and was known for volunteering as an appropriate adult, her charity work and loved creating hampers to make people smile.

“She would be there for anyone and the day she was taken from us, she was doing just that – walking to meet her mum to take her shopping and to go for a coffee.

Emergency services attending the scene in Droylsden. Credit: MEN Media

“Our family and friends are heartbroken. In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same.

"We will support each other, and we thank and appreciate the love and support shown by our family and friends.

“Please hold your loved ones close, tell them you love them and make memories.

“Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Our biggest cheerleader, our confidante, our rock – she will never be forgotten.

“We love you to the moon and back! We’ll do everything we can to get justice. Love you forever and always!”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said reports came in around 12pm that a woman had been stabbed on Edge Lane.

Ms Hodgkinson died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.