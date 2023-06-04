Play Brightcove video

Elton John hugging the players after they won the FA Cup. Credit: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team bumped into Sir Elton John at Manchester Airport as they returned from their FA Cup final win at Wembley.

The singer was on his way out of Manchester after playing his last ever concert in the city at the AO Arena.

Elton posed for selfies with players including Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden, then urged the team to go on and complete an historic treble telling them: "One more next week."

Pep Guardiola’s side aim to complete a historic treble when they face Italian giants Inter in next week’s Champion's League final.

Elton John bumped into the players at the airport Credit: Manchester City

City shared footage of their players being greeted and congratulated by the singer, including Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Manchester City

City’s players and staff then serenaded Elton with a version of his hit 'Your Song'.

Elton played 3 nights at the AO Arena as part of his farewell tour. Pep Guardiola, who is a huge Elton fan, was among the audience for the show on Wednesday night.

Phil Foden took a selfie with Elton John when he bumped into the star at Manchester Airport Credit: Instagram/Phil Foden

Elton held the FA Cup in a photo with City's players and staff which the star posted on his Instagram feed.

Manchester City beat United in FA Cup final to set up shot at treble