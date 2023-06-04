Play Brightcove video

It’s been a record-breaking weekend of racing at the Isle of Man TT.

It all started with the Supersport race - four laps around the 37.73-mile TT course and a battle between the three favourites - Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

But it was Dunlop who came out strongest, winning the race 12.3 seconds ahead of Hickman, closely followed by Harrison.

His 22nd TT victory overall, and his 10th victory in the Supersport class.

Michael Dunlop took the first victory of the 2023 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Next for the Saturday was the first Sidecar race of the week where history was really made.

Favourites Ben and Tom Birchall became the first sidecar team ever to complete a lap with an average speed over 120 miles an hour.

The brothers posted a lap of 120.357mph on their second lap and won the race for their tenth TT win in a row.

Ben and Tom Birchall claimed their 13th victory at the Isle of Man TT Races in record-breaking style. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Then came Superbike Sunday - six laps under the sun with riders reaching speeds of over 200mph.

After an intense battle at the top, it was Michael Dunlop who once again took the win.

His 23rd TT victory, matching the record of John McGuinness and now only three from his late uncle's all-time record.

Racing continues here in the Isle of Man throughout the week, ending with the Senior TT on Saturday 10 June.

