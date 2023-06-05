A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was found stabbed.

Lancashire Police was called to Lancaster Road in Carnforth following reports of disorder where they found the teenager, who is believed to have known his attackers, at 6.32pm on 3 June.

The boy was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was later charged by officers.

A 15-year-old girl from Carnforth arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information, or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

DCI Lee Wilson, from Lancashire Police, said: “This incident has left a teenager with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this investigation and we would encourage anybody with information to contact us, knowing any information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"We would also ask people to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything, however insignificant they think it might be, which could assist our investigation.

“Lancashire Constabulary has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to all forms of knife crime and we know the very real and devastating impact it can have on all involved and their families.

"We will do everything in our power to put perpetrators before the courts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1276 of June 3, 2023.