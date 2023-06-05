Friends and family of a man who 'vanished' after leaving a pub say they are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Chris Barlow, 31, was last seen at 1.17am on Sunday 4 June, leaving the Royal Oak pub in Mellor.

He was seen turning left onto Brabyns Brow from Town Street, but there have been no further sightings of him since.

Chris Barlow who has gone missing after leaving a pub in Marple Credit: Family picture

He is 5ft 9in, of medium build and was wearing a black t-shirt, beige shorts and dark trainers.

He is well known at Marple Cricket Club and Marple and Mellor FC and his family have reported him missing.

They say it is totally out of character for him to just 'vanish' and not be in contact.

His phone has been switched off and friends are concerned he could have taken a number of routes home by foot.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is in contact with Chris's family, who are appealing for any sightings of him.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned about Christopher and want to ensure he is safe.