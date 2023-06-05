The death of a baby at a hospital is being investigated by police for gross negligence manslaughter.

Polly Lindop died within 24 hours after being born at Saint Mary's Hospital in Manchester, on 13 March 2023.

Concerns were raised to the coroner and Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and after careful consideration, the force says, the Major Incident Team are now investigating.

A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers, but no arrests have been made so far, it added.

Paying tribute to their daughter, Polly’s family said: "As Polly’s parents we would like to thank everyone at GMP for their continual efforts everyday in gaining us answers.

"Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day. Sleep tight my darling."

DCI Mark Davis of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “First, I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them.

"Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation.

"A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers and no arrests have been made at this time.

"The hospital trust has been fully cooperative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed.

"The investigation into Polly’s death is on-going and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”